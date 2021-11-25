Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury PPV Price: How Much Will The Fight Cost To Watch?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury's upcoming fight is one of the most talked-about bouts that is on the boxing horizon.

The two men had been going at it on social media before the YouTuber picked up a split decision victory against Tyron Woodley, with the brother of Tyson Fury defeating Anthony Taylor on the undercard during the same evening.

This eventually created the path for both Paul and Fury to lock horns in the squared circle, with Paul fighting an actual boxer for the first time in his career.

Both Paul and Fury are currently unbeaten and still have a lot to prove in the boxing game. But the heated arguments and discussions that these two have been having online during 2021 has built this up to be a tasty fight.

With the bout taking place in the USA, UK fight fans are keen to find out where they can watch the bout and how much it will cost.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury PPV Price

Paul's fight against Fury will be screened live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and will be the only channel that will be broadcasting the bout from across the pond.

BT Sport Box Office is on channel 490 on Sky television, channel 494 for BT viewers and in the live events on Virgin Media. This service is not included in the standard BT packages and requires an extra purchase to gain access.

While BT's official website are yet to advertise the Paul vs Fury fight, typically their PPVs cost £19.95 and we are not expecting this to be any different for this event.

This means that you will get to see all fights on the undercard, as well as the eagerly anticipated main event, on one payment.

However, Paul against Fury is expected to get underway during the early hours of Sunday 19thj December 2021 due to the time difference compared to Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, with the ring walks predicted to be between 3 am GMT and 4 am GMT.

