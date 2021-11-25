Avatar Frontiers of Pandora: Release Date, Gameplay, System Requirements, Multiplayer, Trailer and All You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Upcoming game Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is one that many will be looking to get their hands on and we have all the information you need to know about the game ahead of its release.

The open-world action-adventure video game based on James Cameron's Avatar film series being developed by Massive Entertainment is definitely attracting many as Avatar was one of the biggest movies to ever be released.

Being based on such a big movie adds a lot more pressure on the developers, so hopefully they meet expectations.

There are a lot of good games coming out in the near future, which means a lot of competition for Avatar, but they seem confident that they can beat competition.

Here is everything you need to know about Avatar Frontiers of Pandora:

Release Date

The full release date for Avatar has not been revealed yet, but we know that the developers are planning for the game to be released in 2022.

Once we get official confirmation, we will keep you updated.

Multiplayer

There hasn’t been a lot of details revealed around how multiplayer will work in the game, but it definitely looks like it will be a big feature in the game.

There could also be a co-op multiplayer mode in Avatar.

PC/System Requirements

LaptopMag have given us what they think will be the system requirements for the game and they are:

CPU: Intel i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 CPU, Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 570 GPU,

RAM: 8GB RAM

Space: 50GB of SSD space.

Gameplay

We can see some of the gameplay thanks to YouTube, and not only does the world you journey through look amazing, but there looks to be a lot of great features as well.

It looks like you can go from third person to first person and also ride all the amazing creatures in the game like the banshees and the dragons and this will give you a proper Avatar experience.

Trailer

Many were very excited to see the trailer revealed for this game and it is easy to see why as it looks like the developers have put in a lot of work and effort to make Avatar Frontiers of Pandora look and play well.

It looks like we are in for a really good game, and we can only hope that we will get a full release date for Avatar in the near future.

