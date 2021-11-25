Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua fighting Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder is still a pipeline dream for us boxing fans with stumbling blocks being aplenty.

That being said, there have been plenty of intriguing fights in the heavyweight division over the past 12 months or so, with Fury vs Wilder 3 being at the fore of this.

Whilst AJ was defeated by Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk earlier this year, Fury got the better of Wilder across their trilogy. The first bout was ruled a very controversial draw, before Fury came out on top in the second and then the third.

The conversation from fellow stars is always worth following when it comes to fights of this magnitude. AJ has always been complimentary of the Gypsy King when it comes to events inside the ring and he was no different here.

In a shoot with JD Sports on the topic of the greatest fights of the 21st century from the sport, Joshua weighed in on the third instalment of Wilder-Fury.

The Watford-born warrior offered up some fascinating insight on Wilder’s approach and how it is isn’t feasible in the modern age of boxing.

"He tried, but to get that power and that ferociousness, you have to have it up here [points to his head]," Joshua started.

"Before you have it just here [clenches fists] at that level, you have to have it here [points to his head] as well.

"Not in this day and age [can heavyweights jab for 12 rounds] because heavyweights are different.

"I met the guy who makes gloves the other day, and he said that they never used to have to make special gloves. But now heavyweights are 17 to 19 stone and six-foot ten. The whole division is changed in the last, like, five years.

"And before, fighters could jab like that for 12 rounds and get away with it. They'd get a bit tired, but they were conditioned because they were lighter.

"But now, when you've got big guys [who are] six-foot seven, they get tired."

The Olympic gold medallist from London 2012 is yet to cross paths with either of Wilder of Fury, but from his bout against Wladimir Klitschko, amongst many others, he certainly boasts experience and know-how.

Joshua was joined around the JD table by a few internet personalities who themselves are big into the sport.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

They were clearly as fascinated as us viewers by what AJ had to say on the matter.

News Now - Sport News