Digimon Survive: Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Characters and Everything You Need to Know

Digimon Survive is soon approaching and with excitement high, we have revealed all the latest information ahead of the game being released.

The upcoming survival strategy role-playing video game developed by Witchcraft is available for those who have PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

Due to it constantly being delayed in the past, many were worried that it was going to be cancelled, but this is not the case.

There is a lot of pressure on the developers for this game to succeed due to these delays, but no doubt the developers will meet the expectations of the gaming community.

Here is everything you need to know about Digimon Survive:

Release Date

Digimon Survive was set to be released by the end of 2021, but due to delays, that did not happen.

It is now scheduled to be a 2022 release - once we get official confirmation of the exact date, we will update you.

Gameplay

Gameplay has already been released for this RPG and you can see that it is a very different type of game compared to others out there.

This unique angle has excited many, and they are dying for the game to be released as soon as possible.

We can see that players will take it in turns to compete against each other, and the characters will have levels.

Players will have to grind up the levels in order to make their characters stronger.

Trailer

The trailer for the game has been officially revealed, and it has shown that players will go on an adventure whilst they try and battle their way to another dimension.

Characters

The gaming community will be excited to know that all the characters for this game have already been revealed. There are a lot of exciting characters in this game and they are:

Takuma Momozuka and Agumon.

Aoi Shibuya and Labramon.

Minoru Hyuga and Falcomon.

Ryou Tominaga and Kunemon.

Saki Kimijima and Floramon.

Shuuji Kayama and Lopmon.

Kaito Shinonome and Dracmon.

Miu Shinonome and Syakomon.

The developers will be excited as the previews they have shown the gaming community have excited them.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page as we will be providing you with all the latest updates until the game finally gets released.

