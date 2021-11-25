Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since ascending into the spotlight after her historic US Open title win, tennis fans all over the world are eager to see Emma Raducanu tackle her first full WTA Tour season.

The Brit won her maiden Grand Slam title back in September and has cannoned her way up a whopping 300 places in the world rankings.

Just weeks after her triumph at Flushing Meadows, Raducanu parted ways with coach Andrew Richardson.

As a teenager putting herself on the map as the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament, many would believe finding a new coach would be an easy task. On the contrary, it's been tough for Raducanu, who parted ways with Richardson in order to find someone with WTA Tour experience.

The 19-year-old recently worked with Esteban Carril, Johanna Konta's former mentor, on a trial basis during the scouting period. There were also rumours of a potential link up with Australian coach Darren Cahill, but Raducanu has since announced Torben Beltz will be the man to work alongside her in this next chapter of her career.

The German is best known for his success with Angelique Kerber, who won the Australian Open and US Open under his guidance in 2016.

However, Mats Wilander has expressed his uncertainty over this appointment and stresses how young players "need to grow up in their own time."

The former world number one told Eurosport: "They [young players] need to play the way they want to play, and they need to find out how good they are, and they need to ride the wave of youth and confidence for as far as they can before you start hiring coaches that have helped players to win Grand Slams. She knows how to win a Grand Slam. She won one.

"She needs to have fun, she needs to be allowed to do what she wants to do off and on the tennis court, and she needs to develop in her own time and not to force coaches on her."

Wilander then stressed Beltz is a "great coach" but ultimately believes Raducanu must develop herself without "too many voices in her head" while she is still so young.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"I just feel it's unnecessary to take coaches that have experience when you are dealing with an 18-year-old who is fresh, who is so full of life," the Swede continued. "The only voice she needs to listen to is her own."

Raducanu is scheduled to appear in two exhibition tournaments next month to round off her year. She will compete in the Champions of Tennis tournament at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

News Now - Sport News