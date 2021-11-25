Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Yae Miko’s Kit and Elemental Skills Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is set to be released in January 2022 and there are already a huge amount of leaks regarding the latest iteration of the game, including the kit and Elemental Skills for Yae Miko.

Yae Miko has been a massive part of the Inazuma story for Genshim Impact, but fans have had to wait a long time before they could actually get a chance to play as her in the game.

There are rumours surrounding the character and when she may become playable in the game, with the 2.4 Update potentially being the earliest that she is released as playable in Genshin Impact.

Despite the character not being made playable until at least the 2.4 Update, there is already a decent amount of information available regarding her kit and Elemental Skills.

Here’s everything you need to know about Yae Miko and her potential release as a playable character in Genshin Impact 2.4.

Yae Miko Kit and Elemental Skills

A top leaker in the Chinese Genshin Impact community, Uncle Dum Dum, recently revealed more information about Yae Miko’s elemental skill.

The leak was initially posted on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlour Discord server, and on top of Miko’s Elemental Skills, they also referred to the Keqing skin and the Chasm, which will also be appearing in Update 2.4.

They wrote: “I said Chasm in 2.7. Also, it’s not weird if they change their plans, just like how I initially said there wouldn’t be much reruns.

“Anyway, today I wanna talk about one of the fox’s[Yae’s] skills. E makes her teleport/shift by a small distance.

“E can be used 3 times and will leave a totem/mark, the totem is able to attack.

Suddenly remembered about Keqing’s skin. I’ll put it simply, it’s an evening gown. you can refer to Herrscher of ReasonBronya.”

We’re expecting there to be a number of leaks for the new Update in the next few weeks ahead of 2022, as the Genshin community are widely known for having a lot of content leaked and available before the official release in-game.

