Rune Factory 5: Release Date, Gameplay, Bachelors, Bachelorettes, Pre Order, Trailer And More

Rune Factory 5 will be making its way over to the UK and we have all of the information you will need to know.

The role-playing simulation series was launched in Japan last May for the Nintendo Switch already as development for an EU version of the game continues.

It was up in the air for some time whether there would be a fifth edition of Rune Factory following the bankruptcy of the original developers Neverland Co back in 2013, with Japanese developers Marvelous taking the reigns five years later.

In what has been described as a "heartwarming RPG", the rural town of Rigbarth is the location for the game with players taking control of a peacekeeping ranger, taking on mythical beasts as well as more mundane tasks such as harvesting crops.

Shortly after its release in Japan, Gematsu reported that Rune Factory 5 topped the charts with 102,853 retail copies sold, and Xseed will hoping for similar figures, if not better, when the game arrives in the UK.

Enough talk! Here is everything that we know about Rune Factory 5 so far:

Release Date

Rune Factory 5 will be launched on Friday 25th March 2022, according to Nintendo.

Gameplay

This fantasy world takes you to the town of Rigbarth and you take control of a hero who has a blank memory and ends up joining a small group of rangers. Players can take control of either a male or female character as they begin their adventure of battling monsters and maintaining peace in this wide world.

Tasks such as fishing and growing crops need to be carried to get by, as well as taking part in social interactions that will ultimately lead to marriage with one of the bachelors or bachelorettes listed below.

Bachelors & Bachelorettes

Here is a list of the Bachelors and bachelorettes you can take control of in Rune Factory 5:

Bachelors

Knight Reinhard

Blacksmith Martin

Cecil (Martin's younger brother)

Murakamo

Traveller Lucas

Apprentice Ryker

Bachelorettes

Half-elf Scarlett

Priscilla

Lucy

Wereanimal Fuka

Ludmilla

Beatrice

Pre Order

Great news, Rune Factory fans! The game is available to pre-order right now from the following retailers:

Trailer

Here is the trailer that was recently showcased by Nintendo via their official YouTube channel:

Will you be pre-ordering Rune Factory 5? Is it for the game or the Wooly bag tag alone? Get in touch and let us know!

