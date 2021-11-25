Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: New Information Leaked Regarding New Yelan Character

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is set to be released in January 2022 and there are already a huge amount of leaks regarding the latest iteration of the game, including some on the new playable character Yelan.

Yelan was first revealed in-game during the Moonchase Festival cutscene. During that cutscene, those players could see a sky blue-haired girl wearing a similar outfit to Xinqiu.

According to rumours and leaks, this was in fact Yelan, and she is reportedly the younger version of Madam Ping.

One of the biggest leaks regarding the new character came out recently, with notable leakers in the Genshin Impact community suggesting what the character’s new weapon will be.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Yelan leak, including what sort of weapon the character will have as part of the Genshin Impact 2.4 Update.

Yelan Leaks

@projectcelestia recently noted the following from the Genshin Impact 2.4 Beta: “[2.4 BETA] Character Data. There are traces of data of Yelan as a crossbow (not bow) lady character. Yae Miko's character data was also updated which may indicate her upcoming release.”

This can always be changed by the developers at any time, with the 2.4 Update currently in Beta.

Another massive name in the Genshin Impact community, UBatcha, also commented on the situation. “I mentioned a new weapon type before,” UBatcha said in reply to the leaks regarding the Crossbow coming to the game.

“There are actually Multiple new weapon types being discussed, the crossbow is one of them. I'm not sure what exactly will make it to release and what will be cut during dev.”

We’re expecting there to be a number of leaks for the new Update in the next few weeks ahead of 2022, as the Genshin community are widely known for having a lot of content leaked and available before the official release in-game.

We’ve already seen information leaked regarding the new Underground Region of Enkanomiya that will be coming to the 2.4 Update, as well as information regarding some more new playable characters in the game.

