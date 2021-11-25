Football Manager 2022: The 30 Best Centre Backs to Sign

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 has an amazing amount of players that you can use so we have picked out the 30 best central defenders for you to sign on your save.

Sports Interactive has an incredible knack of judging talent and it’s certain that this year is no different.

So we’ve taken a close look at the statistics of the database and compiled a list of the very best centre-backs to bolster your backline.

Of course, we’re sure that you might be able to predict the very best players in this list, but there are some surprising names too.

Get yourself a pen and paper and write a few of these down for future reference!

Here are the best centre-backs on the game based on their current ability, out of 200.

The 30 Best Centre-Backs on Football Manager 2022

30. Andreas Christensen – Chelsea – 155/200

A centre-back who can also operate in defensive midfield, Christensen has become a really reliable operator at Stamford Bridge.

29. Nicolas Otamendi – Benfica – 155/200

Formerly of Manchester City, Otamendi’s inclusion in this list just shows that class is permanent.

28. Jules Kounde – Sevilla – 155/200

One of the best wonderkids on this year’s game, Kounde is one to snap up if you’ve got the budget!

27. Eder Militao – Real Madrid – 155/200

Militao brings both pace and real technical ability to any backline, but good luck prising him away from Real Madrid.

26. Pau Torres – Villarreal – 156/200

Torres is one of the better defenders in the Spanish top-flight and might be acquirable if you have a decent-sized budget.

25. Kurt Zouma – West Ham United – 156/200

Maybe keep a close eye on Zouma as he’s only just joined West Ham, but if they aren’t as good on the game as in real life, you might be able to snap him up.

24. Joel Matip – Liverpool – 156/200

Matip isn’t as good as Virgil van Dijk, but he’s a solid partner for the Dutchman at Anfield.

23. Alessandro Bastoni – Inter Milan – 156/200

Another player who can only improve, Bastoni is just 22, and it’d cost a fair amount to get him out of Inter.

22. Pepe – FC Porto – 156/200

Much like Otamendi before him, Pepe is a veteran of the game but is still regarded as one of the better defenders on FM22.

21. Presnel Kimpembe – PSG – 156/200

A starter for PSG, Kimpembe is approaching his peak at the age of 26 – good luck matching their asking price.

20. Thiago Silva – Chelsea – 156/200

An absolute veteran, Silva has been nothing short of a Rolls-Royce at Stamford Bridge.

19. Harry Maguire – Manchester United – 157/200

The United captain and an England international, Maguire remains a top centre-back, even if his form has left something to be desired.

18. Nacho – Real Madrid – 157/200

Nacho might not be the most headline-grabbing name on this list but he’s a really solid presence in the backline.

17. Gerard Pique – Barcelona – 157/200

Another who has won just about everything there is to win, Pique remains an unbelievable central defender.

16. Sebastian Coates – Sporting Lisbon – 158/200

Coates may be one of the most signable players on this list, given where he’s currently playing. Snap him up.

15. Giorgio Chiellini – Juventus – 158/200

Age is just a number, and Chiellini is another proving that every single week at Juventus.

14. Matthijs De Ligt – Juventus – 159/200

The other end of the spectrum, De Ligt has the potential to become one of the very best players on the game.

13. Jose Gimenez – Atletico Madrid – 159/200

A Uruguay international with a hard edge, Gimenez will put his head through a brick wall for the right cause.

12. Antonio Rudiger – Chelsea – 159/200

Rudiger has yet to sign a new contract in real life so, if you move quickly, you might be able to get yourself a bargain.

11. Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund – 160/200

Hummels has done it all, and remains at the top end of centre-backs on FM22.

10. Leonardo Bonucci – Juventus – 160/200

Just ask England, Bonucci will do absolutely anything to ensure his side win.

9. Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli – 160/200

One of the strongest defenders on the game, Koulibaly is world-class.

8. Stefan De Vrij – Inter Milan – 162/200

De Vrij has developed into a real star at Inter and is now at his peak.

7. Milan Skriniar – Inter Milan – 162/200

Only getting better, Skriniar is likely to prove expensive, but if you’re managing a top club, he’d be a great signing.

6. Marquinhos – PSG – 162/200

The heir to Thiago Silva at PSG, Marquinhos would cost a fortune and with good reason.

5. Raphael Varane – Manchester United – 165/200

What a signing for United. Varane has the ability to transform that backline at Old Trafford.

4. Aymeric Laporte – Manchester City – 168/200

Laporte is elegant on the ball and excellent at winning it back too, which is all you can for from a modern centre-back.

3. Ruben Dias – Manchester City – 169/200

City have the best centre-back pairing on the game, and they’d be loathe to allow them to be split up.

2. Sergio Ramos – PSG – 170/200

Second in the list, Ramos isn’t used to a silver medal, but he remains one of the finest defenders in the game.

1. Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool – 180/200

Who else was it likely to be? Good luck getting around him if you’re a striker, and good luck signing him if you’re a manager!

It might be a surprise to see so many older defenders on this list but it just goes to show that an understanding of the game trumps everything else.

Van Dijk is undoubtedly the best defender in the world, and Sports Interactive agree.

If you can sign any of the top 10 here, you’ll be spending a fortune, but it’ll be well worth the investment.

