FIFA 22 Black Friday Event: Huge Amount of Pack Content Added to Code (Leak)

The FIFA 22 Black Friday promo is expected to begin in the next 24-72 hours and some absolutely massive packs have already been added to the game’s code.

A major FIFA leaker revealed the new packs via datamining, and it looks as though EA is going all-in on making a splash this weekend with their pack offerings.

Players have reacted huge to the news on social media, with some having already accused EA of not giving players a decent level of quality promos in this year’s iteration of the game.

There are a number of packs that have been added to the game’s code, and hopefully, a fair amount of these will be making it onto the FUT system in the very near future.

Here’s everything you need to know about the leaked Packs that have been added to the FIFA 22 game code ahead of the Black Friday Promo.

FIFA 22 Black Friday Packs

Noted FIFA leaker @FUTIconUK revealed the huge amount of packs added to the code on Twitter.

Whilst not all of these will necessarily be making it into the game proper, it is interesting to note just how much EA is considering adding to the FUT system in for the promo.

Redditors on the r/FIFA subreddit have also been reacting to the leaks of the Packs, with a lot of gamers expecting to be spending a hefty amount of time in FIFA 22 this weekend.

One gamer was happy at the idea of ‘party bags’ being reintroduced to FIFA, writing “Return of party bags. Can't wait for OTW Ings.”

It is worth noting that some of the Packs seemingly on offer will also potentially be released into the game as SBCs, so make sure that you’ve either got a decent amount of coinage or a large amount of fodder before the Promo officially hits!

