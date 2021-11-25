Emma Raducanu Schedule: What does the Brit’s pre-Australian Open calendar look like?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This year has been a remarkable one for Emma Raducanu but how is her schedule shaping up ahead of the 2022 Australian Open?

Having started the season ranked almost 400th in the world, the Brit went on to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon and win her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Her victory in New York catapulted her into global stardom and fans have eagerly anticipated watching her matches ever since.

While her competitive season is over, Raducanu is still set to appear in two exhibition tournaments before the end of the year.

First, she will play at the Champions of Tennis tournament at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where she faces Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse. The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 28th.

After that, Raducanu will travel to Abu Dhabi to play in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. The three-day exhibition event starts on December 16th, where the Brit is due to play Olympic champion Belinda Benic –– who she beat in the US Open quarter-finals.

Three-time major winner Andy Murray will also be present at the tournament and the tennis icon said he was excited to represent Britain with Raducanu.

“I’m looking forward to returning,” he said. “With Emma also playing on day one, we will be flying the flag for British tennis and looking to put on a strong display.”

Looking ahead to next year and the schedule for the start of the 2022 season has now been announced.

The Adelaide International is first up and gets underway on January 2nd. Polish star Iga Świątek is the defending champion, while the likes of Ashleigh Barty have also won the competition in the past.

The refreshed calendar sees play concentrated in New South Wales, with Sydney the epicentre for a fortnight of action that includes the ATP Cup from January 1st, followed by the new Sydney Tennis Classic, starting on January 9th.

Raducanu has committed to playing in the Australian Open though she is yet to announce which other events she will enter.

There is uncertainty among players at the moment, given the tight restrictions in Australia currently and some may opt against playing warm-up tournaments if the demands are too much to handle.

Unlike the US Open, however, the Brit will not have to go through qualifying for this Grand Slam and has earnt an automatic spot in the main draw, which begins on January 17th.

The 19-year-old is ranked 19th in the world at the moment and is almost guaranteed to be seeded for the first major of the year.

Yet, It will be the first time she’s played the Australian Grand Slam and the Brit will face a tough task adapting to the gruelling temperatures which have caused problems for players in the past.

