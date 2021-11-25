Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

You don’t have to be a fan of basketball to know about Michael Jordan.

Whether it be for his dazzling career on the court or his illustrious life away from it, MJ is a household name to everyone.

In the debate of the sport’s GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the two names that crop up the most. A third star in the conversation is the sadly deceased Kobe Bryant, an LA Lakers icon.

In an interview with Bally Sports’ Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, WWE Superstar R-Truth compared these iconic basketball players to people in his sphere.

From The Undertaker to Shawn Michaels, John Cena to Stone Cold Steve Austin, there are some huge wrestlers from the past.

Truth called The Rock, famed for the People’s Elbow, the Michael Jordan equivalent. MJ was at the heart of THAT Chicago Bulls side under the stewardship of Phil Jackson, considered by many as one of the greatest teams in NBA history.

Next, to LeBron James, the current star. He has been in the league for many, many years now and is still at the fore of everything. R-Truth, real name Ronnie Killings, compared LeBron to Randy Orton.

Orton has had quite the career, switching in between being a much-maligned villain to a popular figure. There are certainly parallels between the two regarding being a pantomime villain to some extent.

Finally, to the late legend that is Kobe Bryant. Not many deaths have shocked the sporting world like that of Kobe and the eight other passengers.

Roman Reigns is the man to be labelled as wrestling’s Kobe equivalent.

I’d say The Rock would be Michael Jordan. Roman Reigns would be Kobe, and Randy Orton would be LeBron James.

"Randy’s bada**. Randy can go! And I named those guys Randy and Roman because those are guys that I find myself – I’ll sit at the monitor and I watch them because there’s a technique to wrestling. It’s like an art. It’s like painting and it’s like a dance and wrestlers have that.

"Randy and Roman… they can tell a story that can compel you and draw you in and Roman and Randy can do that.

"It’s certain wrestlers that can do that and wrestling has so many different levels to it man… you can call me the Elvis Presley of this joint, you know what I’m sayin’?

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"These guys are like maestros at it. Randy Orton and Roman Reigns; watching them is like watching a painting being painted by Norman Rockwell.”

It is fascinating to hear a crossover of the two industries. They can both be viewed as an art form and the style of individuals comes comparatively.

News Now - Sport News