AEW: Battle Of The Belts special announced for 2022

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Last night's episode of Dynamite saw a vignette of a big announcement regarding another special installment for AEW television.

Last week saw AEW reveal that they were bringing back the return of the Dynamite special known as Winter Is Coming. This event is scheduled to take place on the 15th of December 2021 in the Curtis Culwell Center located in Garland, Texas.

However, AEW has decided to double the ante and give their audience another special to look forward to. This special will be a homage to a discontinued pay-per-view known as Battle Of The Belts. Battle Of The Belts was an event birthed by the professional wrestling company NWA.

As AEW wouldn't have the rights to name the show anywhere near close to Clash Of Champions, the concept of the show will most likely be the same as the WWE show. Where they will focus on champions only. This means that each champion will have to defend their title on this night, most likely against either the number 1 ranked in each title division or against currently decided number one contenders.

Battle Of The Belts will be AEW's first scheduled event for next year. However, with AEW moving to TBS on the 5th January 2022, it was revealed that TNT will still be hosting quarterly specials with Battle of Belts seemingly being the first.

With Battle Of The Belts happening in around a month and a half's time, it is interesting to see what the title picture will look like going into it. Especially with the upcoming Winter is Coming event in a couple of weeks.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

News Now - Sport News