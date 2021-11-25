Halo Infinite: New Weapon Variants Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Halo Infinite Multiplayer release has already proven to be a big hit among the player base, and now new Weapon Variants have been found in the game’s code.



Weapon Variants were part of the Halo 5: Guardians title, and they appear to have made a return for the latest game in the Halo franchise.

While we still have to wait over a week for the Campaign of the eagerly anticipated Infinite, we’re at least getting some early indications of what the extra content in-game will be.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Weapon Variants that have been found via datamining in the Halo Infinite code.

Halo Infinite Weapon Variants (Leaked)

HaloNoticiasMX revealed the leaked variants, and they are as follows:

Convergence bulldog (Bigger Mag Tighter Spread)

MA40 (AR) Longshot (Smaller Mag, Bigger Zoom)

S7 (Sniper) Flexfire (Bigger Mag, less accurate, faster fure rate)

BR75 (Pulse Carbine) Breacher (Faster Fire Rate)

Volatile Skewer (Explodes shortly after impact)

The Twitter account also confirmed how to access Weapon Variants in Halo Infinite Multiplayer. They wrote: “How to access the weapon variants. Start a custom game in offline server and in Fiesta mode (activate the weapon platforms).”

It’s worth noting that the datamined Weapon Variants will be available in the Campaign of Halo Infinite when it is officially released on Wednesday 8th December.

Fans have been reacting to the leaked Weapon Variants, with most happy that the latest iteration in the Halo franchise will be bringing them back.

Halo 5: Guardians had variants, and this was considered by many to be one of the bright spots of a flawed game.

Redditors on r/GamingNewsAndRumours are happy with the addition, with one writing: “Great to see more weapon variants, the variants were one of the best parts of Halo 5. Hopefully we get Super Fiesta in Infinite down the line.”

Another would echo the sentiment, writing “I was hoping they'd bring back weapon variants. The only downside they had in Halo 5 was the card system for Warzone which has been eliminated from this game.

“They made Super Firsta much more diverse and interesting and let you more fine tune map layouts.”

