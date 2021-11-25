Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jeff Hardy recently revealed, on a snippet of an upcoming interview on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, whom he considers as his dream opponent.



Jeff Hardy in the WWE has done it all, he is a 3-time WWE Champion, 5-time Intercontinental Champion, 1-time US Champion, and 9-time WWE Tag Team Champion. Hardy has won every belt WWE has to offer apart from one accolade. The Universal Championship.



Hardy expressed on the Broken Skull Sessions podcast when asked who his dream opponent would be, that his dream opponent right now is Roman Reigns. Jeff has currently been stuck in the mid-card of SmackDown battling with the likes of Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

However, his impressive performance in the recent Survivor Series Men's elimination match where he fell up short in the final two with Team Raw captain, Seth Rollins.



However, Hardy was the final member of Team SmackDown left. This could mean that a push could be in the hands of Hardy where he can finally fulfill his dream scenario and feud with the Bloodline and Roman Reigns more specifically as he wants to "break the head of the table".



A dream scenario for current Universal Champion Roman Reigns to prove he is the greatest of all time by having the opportunity to smash and stack another WWE icon. Also, adding huge stakes for Hardy who may have one major push left in him where only one prize in the company eludes him. The Universal Championship is a championship that Hardy has never had his hands on and with the recent draft lottery, the calibre of talent on SmackDown best suits the opportunity for Hardy to be elevated into the main event picture and allow him to challenge and potentially win his first major World Championship since 2009. However, Roman Reigns is the biggest star in WWE today and is arguably one of the best if not the best wrestler in professional wrestling, having held the Universal Championship for 450 days and counting is looking seemingly impossible to dethrone the tribal chief.

A match with Roman Reigns can once again cement Hardy as a main event player and could be a seriously interesting feud especially with upcoming PPVs such as Royal Rumble and Day 1.

You can watch all WWE content including Broken Skull Sessions internationally on the WWE Network.

