Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.4: Game Dev Highlights Issues With Ai That Need Fixing in Update

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that has been rife with issues and glitches ever since it was released on public sale, but now an indie game developer has given his knowledge and expertise on some of the AI problems in the CD Projekt Red title.

While improvements have already been made to the game over the past year with patching, there are still glaring issues with the AAA title overall.

CD Projekt Red does seem determined to fix these issues and fully realise the title that fans have hoped for from the very beginning.

Writing on the r/CyberpunkGame subreddit u/Alamoa20, an indie game dev with experience, highlighted some of the issues across the AI in the game, and what CDPR will hopefully be looking at to rectify them.

They said: “When I look at Night City's Civilians, they're obviously not finite state machines. They have behavioural trees and a path. You can see them walking, stopping at a vending machine and getting a drink, sitting down at a bench, leaning on a railing, looking at their phone, taking a smoke, a drink, a snack.

“The problem is that it's incomplete. There's no "loopback", so to speak. They keep walking till they despawn or till they turn around and walk back.”

Cyberpunk 2077 Police AI Issues

The Redditor would also point out the issues with the Police AI in the game, which fans have been commenting on since the game’s initial release.

“Police AI is no different. Them spawning behind you is so jarringly obvious, that it is insane for me to think devs saw this and thought it was okay.

“They needed and wanted a system, but the one they were working on was likely NOT going to be ready by release date, so they had to work around it. A simple spawn out of the player's zone of sight. Inside a building, out in the desert.

“No testing was done. Just a placeholder illusion to say ‘Okay, the system is there, at least.’ It's a very watered down iteration.”

We’re expecting that the next update for the game will be introduced in early 2022, with CDPR having noted this year that they’re looking to release the Next-Gen versions of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in the new year.

