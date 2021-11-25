WWE Day 1 2022: Date, Location, Card, Tickets, Odds And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE will be holding their very first Peacock and WWE Network special event on the first day of 2022, called Day 1.

It was revealed earlier in 2021 that the usual WWE TLC PPV event had been cancelled and that the company were looking at holding a special one-off event to open 2022.

Whether this show will become a mainstay for the company remains to be seen; however, it was reportedly an idea brought forward by WWE President Nick Khan as a way of bringing more unique content for their streaming partner NBC during the holiday season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the WWE Day 1 event:

Date

As noted, the show will be taking place on Saturday 1st January 2022. This will be the first-ever WWE event to take place on New Year’s Day.

Location

WWE Day 1 will be broadcast from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The show will be available to watch on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else.

Card

The full card for the event has not yet been confirmed, but we’re expecting the company to make announcements during December heading into the event.

It is likely that we will see Superstars from both WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown represented on the show.

Although not confirmed, we’re anticipating that there will be matches involving:

WWE Champion Big E

Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle

It has not been revealed if NXT 2.0 Superstars will be appearing at the event, but this is not likely as NXT has the WarGames event taking place in December.

Tickets

Tickets for the event are available to purchase directly from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The ticket prices for the upper deck at the show ranges from around $40 to $90.

The middle deck has tickets available from $80 to $200 and the ringside tickets start from $250 and go all the way up to $900.

More information can be found on Ticketmaster.

