FIFA 22 Club Signatures Promo: Two New Players Leaked

The FIFA 22 Club Signatures Promo arrives on Friday 26th November 2021 and two new players arriving have been leaked.

There seems to be an abundance of leaks already around this promo, and we already know a couple of the Squad Building Challenges that will go live during this promo.

Many are very excited about the Club Signatures Promo, and it comes at the perfect time as there is also a Black Friday promo happening at the same time.

No doubt many will be excited by the players involved in this upcoming promo, and they will be even more excited to see the two new players added to the squad.

Leaked FIFA 22 Club Signature Promo Players

An abundance of players have already been leaked, and there looks to be some great cards coming to the game as Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias.

These cards, when boosted, could become some of the best in the game, and the latest two leaked will definitely follow this as they are already quite strong cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

These new players involved in the promo have been leaked by @trustyfuttrader, and they are Alex Witsel from Borussia Dortmund and Diego Carlos from La Liga side Sevilla.

The two will both be in packs, and it has also been revealed that centre back Carlos will have pace over 80, and this is a huge bonus and will make him very popular with the FIFA community. With him also being Brazilian, you can make great hybrids around his card.

This huge new promo looks like it will last a week and this will give players a lot of time to try and pack these new special cards.

Hopefully there will be some surprises when it comes to players in the Club Signatures Promo, but with the sheer amount of leaks surfacing on social media, it doesn’t look likely.

