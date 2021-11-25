Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE executive Stephanie McMahon has teased the idea of a major pay-per-view being hosted in the UK in the near future.

A lot of rumours have been circling of a UK-based event, with fans eagerly pushing for answers over whether the talks are true.

Even SmackDown star and Scotland native Drew McIntyre has been encouraging such an announcement.

McMahon was asked by Metro about the potential UK event, to which she responded in a rather cryptic manner.

"There is no formal announcement, but I will just say — we’ve been saying it for a while, but we are excited about upcoming announcements."

With no dismissal of the idea, McMahon's answer alludes to something exciting being worked on behind the scenes in relation to these recent rumours.

WWE has a number of high profile British wrestlers on its roster, including two-time championship holder McIntyre and record three-time tag team champion Nikki A.S.H.

McIntyre has been backing the idea for some time now and believes a UK pay-per-view would snowball into a series of similar events on his home soil.

"I will say, I have been talking about it non-stop for years — more specifically, the past year and a half, I’ve not shut up about it," he said. "A UK pay-per-view is gonna happen one way or another — I don’t care if it’s in Glasgow, London, Cardiff, Manchester, wherever.

"I don’t care where it happens — as long as it happens, that’s all that matters. As long as it’s a significant pay-per-view that’s not, like, Rebellion or whatever we had when we were kids, which were cool but they’re not quite the big event.

"I want that big event with tonnes and tonnes of UK people, so that everybody around the world can say, 'Why don’t we do this more often?' And then we will do it more often."

ENTER GIVEAWAY

McIntyre recently attended a Glasgow homecoming during the WWE UK Tour and stars including Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Big E and Bianca Belair were sent across the pond for events on a second tour, lasting nine days.

With more Brits establishing themselves as elite level wrestlers, it only makes sense for WWE to host some major events on these stars' native ground. The UK following is huge and bringing a pay-per-view to these fans' doorstep could be a complete game-changer.

News Now - Sport News