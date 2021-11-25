UFC Fight Night: What Date is UFC Vegas 44?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The UFC is set to return to Las Vegas for their next Fight Night event, but what date is the show at the UFC APEX?

The main event of the evening will see Rob Font face Jose Aldo at 135lbs, with the winner getting even closer to a title shot in a stacked division.

Font and Aldo are coming off of wins against Cody Garbrandt and Pedro Munhoz respectively, and this looks like a phenomenal fight on paper when the company returns to the APEX.

Fight Night shows take place between numbered UFC PPV events and usually feature names that are looking to build/rebuild their reputation in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts.

Here’s everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 44, including the date of the event from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: UFC Fight Night: How To Watch, Schedule, UK Time and Everything You Need To Know

UFC Vegas 44 Date

UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 44 will be taking place on Saturday 4th December 2021, available to watch on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport.

The Prelims for UFC Vegas 44 are set to start at midnight on Sunday 5th December.

Prelims for the event are available to watch on UFC Fight Pass, which is available to subscribe to for fans in the United Kingdom from £6.99 per month.

The Main Card for UFC Vegas 44 is set to start at 3am GMT on Sunday 5th December, so it is going to be a late one if you’re hoping to stay up and watch the full card.

UFC Vegas 44 FIght Card

Here’s the full fight card for UFC Vegas 44:

135 lbs.: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

155 lbs.: Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell

170 lbs.: Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells

155 lbs.: Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles

115 lbs.: Cheyanne Buys vs. Mallory Martin

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Roman Dolidze

170 lbs.: Bryan Barberena vs. Matt Brown

135 lbs.: Vince Morales vs. Louis Smolka

205 lbs.: Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill

125 lbs.: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Manel Kape

155 lbs.: Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos

170 lbs.: Mickey Gall vs. Alex Morono

185 lbs.: Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic

205 lbs.: William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield

205 lbs.: Philipe Lins vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Fight cards are always subject to change, however, this is what the Ultimate Fighting Championship believe will be on offer when they head to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 4th.

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest UFC News and everything MMA/Combat Sports-related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News