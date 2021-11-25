Call of Duty Mobile: Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile will be discounting some of their purchasable content over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and we have revealed all the deals in this promotion.

The game has been a huge success, and has evolved the popular franchise so that players can now play whilst they are on the go.

Many really enjoy the mobile game, and a big reason for this is due to the fact that not only is it new content, but it brings back content from former Call of Duty games.

With so many favourite characters and moments over the Call of Duty franchise, players love seeing these great characters and moments return in Call of Duty Mobile.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Call of Duty Mobile Deals Revealed

Black Friday means there will be huge deals across the gaming world, and it will be a great weekend for anyone in the gaming community.

It looks like there will be some huge deals in Call of Duty Mobile, and the store is full of some great deals which mainly involve cosmetics like character and weapon skins.

Here are the confirmed deals coming to Call of Duty Mobile in full:

Crates: Up to 50% off

This includes:

Hired Muscle Crate (Contains SP-R 208 Dragon Head and Ajax Hired Gun)

Deep League Crate (Contains Man-O-War Bloodbath and Nikto Bloodletter)

Anime Super Crate (Contains QXR Tsundere and Scylla Pink Hearted)

Urban Revolution Crate (ICR-1 Ignition and RUS-79U Dusk)

This is a sheer amount of content coming to Call of Duty Mobile and it is great to see that the developers are treating the players who deserve it with such good deals.

To be able to get these deals, you have to play Call of Duty Mobile between Friday 26th November 2021 - Monday 29th November 2021 as that is the only time that they are available on the store.

For now we do not know if Call of Duty Mobile will be releasing more deals throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but if they do, we will provide you with all the latest updates right here.

