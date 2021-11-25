Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

AC Milan kept their Champions League dream alive against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Prior to kick-off in the Wanda Metropolitano, the Italian outfit were winless in 2021/22 European action and needed a victory to avoid the shame of elimination with a game to spare.

An 87th-minute goal from summer acquisition Junior Messias - the man who was playing in Serie D just three years ago - was enough for a 1-0 win to claim all three points.

It was a triumph that Milan fully deserved, as they were the far better team on the night in the Spanish capital.

Stefano Pioli's side dominated possession and mustered 13 shots on goal compared to Atletico's measly total of six.

You really have to hand it to the Rossoneri, as not many would have given them much of a chance before kick-off at the Wanda.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

And during the course of a memorable European night for Milan, Belgium international Alexis Saelemaekers took the opportunity to blow the minds of football fans.

Seconds after the half-time whistle was blown by the referee, the young winger decided to perform a skill move that almost looks impossible to the naked eye.

See for yourself here...

Video: Saelemaekers' insane piece of skill vs Atletico

What on earth is that sorcery from Saelemaekers?! At first, we thought we were watching a replay on FIFA Street, not real-life footage!

Unsurprisingly, viewers were gobsmacked by the skill move and you can check out some of the best reaction on Twitter below.

Fans react to Saelemaekers' skill

Alexis, you may have to give people a crash course on how to perform the skill, as some of us are completely baffled by your brilliance.

Saelemaekers, who's capable of playing at full-back and in midfield, has quietly become one of Milan's most important players since joining the club on a permanent basis from Anderlecht in 2020.

His performances in the famous red and black jersey saw the Belgian rewarded with a shiny new contract in October, which will see him remain in Milan until 2026.

Quiz: The ultimate 2021/22 Champions League quiz - a question on each club

1 of 32 In 2011, Man City played which club in their first ever CL game? Napoli Villarreal Bayern Munich Wolfsburg

News Now - Sport News