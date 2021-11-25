Rune Factory 5: Release Date Confirmed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rune Factory 5 is on its way to the UK and gamers are keen to find out when they can get their hands on this heartwarming RPG title.

The fifth installation of the hugely popular fantasy role-playing game has already been launched in Japan and went straight to the top of the sales charts in Eastern Asia with 102,853 copies sold, according to Gematsu.

Your hero that you select, either male or female, enters the small town of Rigbarth with a completely blank memory and has the task of maintaining peace from mythical battle monsters, and can tame them as well as carry out tasks such as harvesting crops and fishing for food.

As well as this, gamers can also form social relationships with the Rune Factory 5's many bachelors and bachelorettes, and even take their hand in marriage.

There is so much you can do in this game that is full of activities that includes intense battles, weapons, combat, conversation and much more, and players are eager to know when they can get their hands on it.

Rune Factory 5 Release Date

The release date that Nintendo have confirmed for the release of Rune Factory 5 in the UK is 25th March 2022, which isn't too far away.

Considering how long players, especially in Europe, have had to wait for the arrival of this game, the time has flown by since then, with it picking up positive reviews over in Japan since its launch last May.

Rune Factory 5 was originally announced back during the beginning of 2019 and plans were put in place for it to be launched in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic got the gaming industry in a chokehold - and essentially delayed the release for up to two years.

Will it be worth the wait? Well, if the selling figures in Japan are anything to go by, then the answer is a resounding yes. That being said, there are still a few developmental hurdles that Xseed Games, the developers, need to negotiate before the official release date comes around.

Rune Factory 5 will only be available on the Nintendo Switch.

