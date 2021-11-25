Next Man United manager: Old Trafford legend has 'thrown his hat into the ring'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Peter O'Rourke thinks that it's "highly unlikely" that Steve Bruce will be the next interim manager at Manchester United.

The 60-year-old enjoyed a glistening playing career at Old Trafford and is a popular figure with the United faithful.

However, O'Rourke all but ruled out the possibility of Bruce returning to Man United as manager.

What's the latest news with Bruce?

It's been just over a month since Bruce was sacked by Newcastle after their wretched start to the season, but according to The Athletic, he's ready to return to the dugout and replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bruce believes that he could help out in the dressing room, whilst his son, Alex, recently told Sky Sports that his dad could use his experience to come in and help turn their fortunes around.

But O'Rourke doesn't reckon that Bruce, who's been a manager for more than 20 years, has any chance of getting the Old Trafford gig.

What did O'Rourke say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I just think, although he's got strong Man United links, I don't think too many Man United fans would be too happy to see Steve Bruce come in considering the amount of flack he got from Newcastle; not just for results, but for performances as well.

"So, as much as Steve Bruce has thrown his hat into the ring, I think it's highly unlikely that we will see Steve Bruce in the dugout at Old Trafford."

Could Bruce replace Solskjaer?

It doesn't come as much of a surprise to hear that Bruce has put his name forward. Manchester United remain one of the biggest clubs in world football, so who wouldn't want to manage them.

However, whilst Bruce won numerous trophies, including three Premier League titles and three FA Cups, during his playing career at Old Trafford, this just doesn't appear likely to happen.

Firstly, Bruce's methods and style of play were heavily criticised at Newcastle, which wouldn't exactly bode well for the likes of Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Furthermore, there's almost no chance United would appoint someone that wasn't even able to win a game with Newcastle this season as their next manager, regardless of his relationship with the club.

