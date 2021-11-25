Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United stepped into a new era this week as they finally brought the axe down on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The embattled boss was shown the door after a whomping 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Watford - the latest in a long line of dreadful results for the club.

The writing was on the wall following their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of bitter rivals Liverpool but it was the Watford loss that proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

Now, attentions have turned to who might replace the United legend in the hot-seat, with Michael Carrick currently acting in a caretaker capacity.

It is believed that the favourite candidate in among the Old Trafford halls of power is Mauricio Pochettino, but wrestling him away from PSG mid-season could prove to be tricky.

The next best option would be to install an interim boss, which seems to be exactly what they plan to do.

News has broken today that United have reached an agreement with Ralph Rangnick to become interim boss until the end of the season, with a two-year consultancy to follow after.

Influential journalist David Ornstein broke the news on Twitter, saying:

"EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd reach agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become interim manager. 6mnth contract then 2yr consultancy. Deal subject to Lokomotiv Moscow approval. Work permit process prevents 63yo leading #MUFC v Chelsea."

While it is not yet cut and dry, it certainly is the biggest development since Ole was shown the door.

Due to work permit issues however, Rangnick will not be available to take charge of the Premier League clash with Chelsea at the weekend.

When he does get started, he will certainly have his work cut out for him, with United falling off the pace domestically.

There were, however, encouraging signs in Europe, as they brushed aside Villarreal to book their spot in knock-out stages of Europe's premier club competition.

The German has a wealth of experience behind him and it said to be one of the most knowledgable men in football.

He could prove to be exactly the man that United needs to get their season, and, in the long term, their football back on track.

