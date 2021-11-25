FIFA 22 Club Signatures Promo: Gregoire Defrel SBC Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team will be releasing the Club Signatures Promo this Friday and the gaming community will be excited to hear that a Gregoire Defrel squad building challenge will be going live during the promo.

The French footballer currently plays as an attacker for Serie A side Sassuolo, so it will be very exciting to see his special card in this new promo.

It will be good for him to get a special card as he only has a 77 rated base card, and this special card could see him get a big upgrade in some of the meta categories like pace.

This is very exciting, and with a lot of strong special and base cards available in the Serie A, this Defrek card will definitely be one that you will have to obtain on Ultimate Team.

Here is everything you need to know about the Defrel Club Signatures Promo SBC on FIFA 22:

Gregoire Defrel Club Signatures Promo SBC

It is currently unknown when this Defrel card will go live but we know it will be released after the Club Signatures Promo starts at 6PM BST on Friday 26th November 2021.

It is most likely that it won’t go live on 26th November 2021, due to other SBCs being released at that time.

This leak has surfaced on social media thanks to leaker FUT22News and this has excited a lot of the FIFA community

Sadly for now, we do not know much else about the card or what his rating will be, but it should be in the mid to high 80’s

How to Complete

For now, we do not know how to complete this card as it is not live yet; however SBC’s always involved players linked to the player, so be sure to buy these sort of players in preparations:

Serie A players

Sassuolo

French players

A Team of the Week player

Price

This squad building challenge will most likely cost you a price from any price of around 100- 200k.

What is even better news is that the leaker revealed that Defrel will be getting a ‘juicy’ boost, which should mean that it gets a very high rating.

Be sure to come back to this page as soon as the SBC is released to find out all the details of the SBC.

