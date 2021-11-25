Fall Guys Announce Build-Up Event for Season 6 Release

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fall Guys Season 6 is only a matter of days away and the creators of the game have announced a huge event to celebrate their achievements so far.

The game, developed by Mediatonic was released back in August 2020, and started rising in popularity very quickly when it became a free game on the Playstation Store.

The gaming community started falling in love with the battle royale platform game, and it has massively evolved to have an abundance of great maps, skins and a lot more.

Many will no doubt be tuning in and wanting to know more about what this Fall Guys event will involve, and the developers of Fall Guys will no doubt put on a great show.

Read More: Fall Guys Season 6: Trailer, Release Date, Maps, Leaks, Theme and Everything You Need To Know

Fall Guys Announce Huge Event to Celebrate Game

The creators of Fall Guys should be applauded for what they have done so far, and this event will definitely promote season 6 as well as celebrate the past few seasons.

Many will be over the moon to hear this as the five seasons we have been treated to in Fall Guys have been brilliant and has meant that the game has maintained its success and popularity for a very long time.

This big event will last five days, and each day will celebrate a new season and look back at why it was so good.

The event will have shows dedicated to each season they have done so far, and here are the dates and details for each event:

Season 1: Thursday 25th November 2021

Thursday 25th November 2021 Season 2: Friday 26th November 2021

Friday 26th November 2021 Season 3: Saturday 27th November 2021

Saturday 27th November 2021 Season 4: Sunday 28th November 2021

Sunday 28th November 2021 Season 5: Monday 29th November 2021

This is the perfect build up for season 6 of Fall Guys, which comes out on Tuesday 30th November 2021.

Be sure to keep an eye on the Fall Guys Twitter account, as they will be revealing how to celebrate the event and what it will entail.

It is a great idea from the creators and no doubt many will be tuning in to help celebrate all the past Fall Guys seasons.

What was your favourite season in Fall Guys? Be sure to let us know and tell us why!

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News