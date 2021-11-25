Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool continued their flawless run in this season’s Champions League with a 2-0 win over Porto last night.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had already sealed their place in the knockout stages of the competition, affording him the luxury of resting a number of big names and easing Thiago back into the side following injury.

The Spaniard more than justified his selection in the starting XI, producing a Man of the Match performance and topping off his evening with a sumptuous long-range effort from the best part of 25-yards out.

After Oxlade-Chamberlain’s free-kick was cleared, seemingly removing any immediate threat to the Porto goal, Thiago latched on to the bouncing ball and unleashed one of the sweetest volleys you’ll see.

The effort has understandably earned its fair share of plaudits, in-turn sparking conversations about the best volleys to have been scored in the competition down the years.

Among them, came a reminder of this absolute scorcher that Aaron Ramsey produced in his Arsenal days against Galatasaray back in 2014.

After a corner was headed away, the ball reached Ramsey 30+ yards from goal. Letting rip with his weaker foot, he found the top corner with a phenomenal strike that left both himself and his teammates stunned.

An awkward bounce meant the Welshman had to hit the ball with a slightly unorthodox technique, which makes it that bit more impressive.

After the game, Arsene Wenger admitted that he had initially questioned the midfielder’s decision to shoot from distance, saying the effort was a little optimistic.

Offering his own assessment on whether it was his greatest strike ever, Ramsey said: "At first I thought it wasn't but watching it back, it is further out than I thought so it's my best goal”.

23 at the time, Ramsey scored twice on the night, helping Arsenal to a convincing 4-1 win with Lukas Podolski also chipping in with a couple.

