Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Frank Lampard is one of the greatest midfielders that football has ever seen.

Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer with a Champions League trophy and runners-up finish in the Ballon d'Or, Lampard is up there with the finest players that English football has ever produced.

And although the days of his last-ditch runs into the Stamford Bridge penalty area might be behind us, that doesn't mean that his standing in the minds of Chelsea and England fans has diminished.

Lampard chats with Neville

Besides, it's a testament to Lampard's enduring legacy that he is constantly compared to Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes in social media debates so long after hanging up his boots.

Now, Lampard is looking for his next job in management off the back of spells at Derby County and Chelsea with his voice, approach and opinion still very much respected in the coaching sphere.

Villarreal 0-2 Man Utd Match Reaction (Football Terrace)

And while the 43-year-old plots his return to the technical area in the coming weeks and months, he met up with former England teammate Gary Neville for a fascinating Q&A on 'The Overlap'.

Nevilles' gripping series has seen him pick the brains of everyone from Jamie Carragher to Roy Keane and Alan Shearer to Harry Kane with Lampard's episode proving just as brilliant as the rest.

1 of 20 Ultimate Chelsea quiz: Who assisted Drogba's 2012 CL final goal? Juan Mata Florent Malouda Frank Lampard Ashley Cole

Lampard on Messi vs Ronaldo

As has become customary, Neville asked his guest a series of quick-fire questions with Lampard having to take on everything from the Scholes vs Gerrard debate and his toughest ever opponent.

But before we delve too deep into Lampard's answers, we can't look past the fact that he admitted to changing his opinion of football's biggest question of all: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

When Neville posed the question, Lampard honestly replied: "You know what, I've always been a Messi man and then I watched your debate with Carra recently actually and I actually think for Ronaldo's output and actual numbers in big finals and semi-finals like we've seen, I think I maybe give him the edge now."

Ballon d'Or 2021: Date, UK Time, Odds, Nominees And Everything You Need To Know

Carragher and Neville's debate

Very interesting, Frank, particularly in terms of Carragher and Neville's debate having potentially played a role in changing your mind, so be sure to check out the feature in question right here:

Clearly Neville's charm offensive with the statistics really paid off then.

Lampard's full Q&A with Neville

But back on with the Q&A because Lampard's comments on playing against Andres Iniesta, necking beers with David Silva and bumping into Jose Mourinho after being sacked by Chelsea are just brilliant to hear.

So, be sure to do yourselves a favour and find out Lampard's answers to 29 quick-fire questions from his former Manchester United rival by watching the brilliant conversation in full down below:

Who knew that Lampard's favourite subject at school was history and that he just bashed out a spaghetti bolognese? The things you never knew you wanted to find out...

In seriousness, though, these in-depth conversations between Neville and some of the greatest footballers and sportspeople in the country really do make for gripping and entertaining viewing.

Besides, if his quick and snappy questions with Lampard are anything to go by, then you can bet that the extended chat with the Chelsea icon will make for equally popcorn-worthy content.

News Now - Sport News