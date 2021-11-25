Football Manager 2022: The 30 Best Central Midfielders to Sign

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 has a staggering amount of players that you can sign, so we have compiled a list of the 30 best central midfielders to snap up on the game.

Sports Interactive always seem very fair with their ratings and it’s likely that this year is just the same.

So we have dug down deep into the database to take a look at the very best midfield players that you can bring in.

The ratings are drawn up based on current ability, which is a number out of 200, so let’s take a look at the top 30!

Be sure to jot some of these names down for your next save.

The 30 Best Central Midfielders on Football Manager 2022

30. Ivan Rakitic – Sevilla – 153/200

A veteran who has been there and done it all, Rakitic has the ability to pass the opposition to death.

29. Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese – 154/200

Wanted by Leeds in previous transfer windows, De Paul is a dynamic presence who can get forward and score goals.

28. Mateo Kovacic – Chelsea – 154/200

A more unsung member of the Chelsea squad, Kovacic is an exceptional box-to-box option.

27. Dani Parejo – Villarreal – 155/200

Parejo may be 32, but if you build a midfield around him, he’ll pass the ball through the eye of a needle.

26. Carlos Soler – Valencia – 155/200

Just 24 and already a Spain international, Soler can only improve; meaning he might cost a fortune.

25. Georginio Wijnaldum – PSG – 156/200

Wijnaldum joined PSG on a free transfer in the summer and has to go down as a bargain, so exceptional was he for Liverpool.

24. Jorginho – Chelsea – 156/200

An important member of both the Chelsea team and Italy’s Euro 2020 winning squad, good luck taking him away from the Blues.

23. Fabian – Napoli – 157/200

Fabian may be one of those players who can be signed for a reasonable fee and is approaching his peak at the age of 25.

22. David Silva – Real San Sebastian – 157/200

Class is permanent and Silva proves that, even in his twilight years. You may be able to get him in for just the one season.

21. Youri Tielemans – Leicester City – 158/200

A remarkable asset to Leicester, he’s undoubtedly one of the best central midfielders for a top European club to sign.

20. Franck Kessie – AC Milan – 158/200

Kessie is a powerful operator in midfield and his contract is expiring; get your bid in early and he might be yours.

19. Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma – 158/200

A truly excellent box-to-box option, Pellegrini could be signed in the second summer if Roma flatter to deceive.

18. Piotr Zielinski – Napoli – 158/200

A constant blur of energy, Zielinski will improve the attacking side of your midfield and the defensive side of your midfield.

17. Marco Verratti – PSG – 159/200

At times, Verratti is one of the best midfielders in the world, such is his ability to dominate games.

16. Miralem Pjanic – Barcelona – 159/200

Another veteran, Pjanic can pass the ball just as well as anybody else.

15. Marcelo Brozovic – Inter Milan – 160/200

An excellent operator for Inter, Brozovic’s contract is expiring at the end of the season so he may be affordable.

14. Luis Alberto – Lazio – 160/200

A genuine attacking midfielder, Alberto would get you goals and assists if you can snap him up.

13. Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City – 161/200

A Germany international who has unbelievable technique, Gundogan is the glue that holds that City side together.

12. Marcos Llorente – Atletico Madrid – 161/200

A genuine box-to-box presence, Llorente is a technical marvel of a midfielder and is also blessed with some real pace.

11. Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan – 163/200

A pitbull of a midfielder, Barella is just 24 and can only get better.

10. Koke – Atletico Madrid – 163/200

Koke is capable of playing every single kind of pass and has been central to Atletico for years.

9. Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona – 164/200

De Jong has yet to truly deliver on his potential at Barcelona but he’d be a shockingly expensive signing on FM, such is his ability.

8. Fernandinho – Manchester City – 164/200

This might be why City are going to struggle to replace Fernandinho, because of just how good he remains.

7. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio – 164/200

Milinkovic-Savic seems certain to make a big move eventually, so brilliant has he been for Lazio.

6. Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich – 165/200

There really isn’t a weak spot in Goretzka’s game, and that’s why he figures so highly on this list.

5. N’Golo Kante – Chelsea – 165/200

The best defensive midfielder in the world. Enough said.

4. Paul Pogba – Manchester United – 168/200

Pogba is capable of the absolutely sublime and his contract at United is running down; if you’re managing a top club, he might just be attainable.

3. Toni Kroos – Real Madrid – 169/200

Kroos has won everything there is to win but he is not the best midfielder at the Santiago Bernabeu…

2. Luka Modric – Real Madrid – 171/200

That would be Modric, the Croatia international who broke Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s duopoly over the Ballon d’Or. He’s getting up there in age, but he’s a remarkable talent.

1. Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City – 188/200

The best midfielder on the game, good luck snapping up De Bruyne!

There is nothing to argue with here!

De Bruyne is far and away the best central midfielder on the game and, well, that’s absolutely fair enough.

La Liga is also prominent in terms of having some really exceptional midfield talent, and that figures given the way Spain and Barcelona perfected the tiki-taka style.

