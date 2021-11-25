Football Manager 2022: The 30 Best Left Wingers to Sign

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 has an absolutely ridiculous array of players that you can choose from, so we’ve put together a list of the 30 best left wingers for you to sign in your save.

There is a remarkable amount of talent available on the game, regardless of who you’re managing.

Sports Interactive judges players based on current ability, which is a score out of 200.

So we’ve had a real dig through the database to see who the very best left wingers are on FM22.

Take a look below and don’t be surprised if there are a few shocks along the way!

The 30 Best Left Wingers on Football Manager 2022

30. Ante Rebic – AC Milan – 150/200

Seemingly forever linked with the Premier League, Rebic has some real finishing ability and could be a reliable goalscorer for you on your save.

29. Bukayo Saka – Arsenal – 150/200

Saka is fast becoming indispensable for both Arsenal and England and is sure to only get better.

28. Thomas Lemar – Atletico Madrid – 151/200

Blessed with some truly dazzling dribbling ability, Lemar is an absolutely exceptional option if you’re managing a top club.

27. Gareth Bale – Real Madrid – 151/200

One of the best British footballers ever, Bale remains incredible, but good luck matching those wage demands!

26. Allan Saint-Maximin – Newcastle United – 152/200

The undisputed star of what is quite a poor Newcastle team; if they go down, he’ll definitely be acquirable.

25. Ivan Perisic – Inter Milan – 152/200

Something of a veteran, Perisic may have lost a yard of pace but he’s got genuinely excellent technical skill.

24. Rafa – Benfica – 154/200

Rafa is one of the more signable players on this list, because of the club he plays for; there’s every chance you can get him in.

23. Diogo Jota – Liverpool – 155/200

The back-up to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at Liverpool, Jota has gone from strength to strength under Jurgen Klopp.

22. Christian Pulisic – Chelsea – 155/200

Yet to truly deliver on his potential at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic has blistering pace and is probably the best player from the US.

21. Goncalo Guedes – Valencia – 156/200

Guedes is another who might be available for a decent fee, with the Portugal international capable of both scoring and assisting.

20. Vinicius Junior – Real Madrid – 156/200

Vinicius can become one of the very best players in the game if managed correctly but you’ll have to pay a pretty penny to sign him.

19. Henrikh Mkhitaryan – AS Roma – 156/200

Mkhitaryan is putting to bed memories of his time in England and could now be seen as one of the better players in Serie A.

18. Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich – 156/200

A key man for Bayern for some years, Coman can drop the shoulder and beat any defender he comes up against.

17. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Arsenal – 156/200

Arsenal’s captain, Aubameyang can operate on both the left wing and up front and he could be prolific for you with the right management.

16. Marco Reus – Borussia Dortmund – 157/200

A rare left winger who can also play as an attacking midfielder, Reus has been a star for Dortmund for years at this point.

15. Mikel Oyarzabal – Real San Sebastian – 158/200

Oyarzabal is just 24 and it seems certain he’ll make the jump to an elite club eventually; will you be managing them?

14. Marcus Rashford – Manchester United – 159/200

A star for both United and England, Rashford’s form has faltered but he’s quick, skilful, and can score every type of goal.

13. Luis Diaz – FC Porto – 159/200

Diaz is just 24 and he may be one of the more acquirable players at this end of the list, especially for a top Premier League club.

12. Dusan Tadic – Ajax – 160/200

Tadic can play as both a striker and a winger and while his age may be a mark against him, the 33-year-old could certainly do a job for a mid-table Premier League club.

11. Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina – 161/200

Full of pace and trickery, Chiesa is one of the best dribblers on the game. You’ll have to pay through the nose to get him in.

10. Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli – 161/200

We’re into the top 10 now and Insigne has just about everything required to be a key player for you, such is his pace and ability in front of goal.

9. Jadon Sancho – Manchester United – 162/200

Sancho is going to explode at United eventually and will be a superstar.

8. Yannick Carrasco – Atletico Madrid – 163/200

A Belgium international with jinking dribbling ability and the pace to tear defences up, you might be able to get Carrasco in for a reasonable fee.

7. Eden Hazard – Real Madrid – 166/200

Hazard at Real just hasn’t worked out, so it may be that they look to offload him on the game; be ready if they do.

6. Raheem Sterling – Manchester City – 167/200

He may have lost his place in recent weeks but Sterling can score goals and provide assists whichever club he’s playing for.

5. Leroy Sane – Bayern Munich – 167/200

Signed from Manchester City, Sane has become an indispensable member of this Bayern team. Good luck signing him.

4. Jack Grealish – Manchester City – 168/200

The £100m man, it’s little surprise that Grealish is ranked so highly on this list.

3. Son Heung-Min – Tottenham Hotspur – 172/200

Son is a world-class talent in his own right, even when he isn’t playing alongside Harry Kane, if you’re managing a top club, you might just be able to pinch him.

2. Sadio Mane – Liverpool – 177/200

The second best forward at Liverpool, only behind Mohamed Salah, Mane has a genuinely incredible mix of speed and dribbling ability.

1. Neymar – PSG – 180/200

Neymar is the cream of the crop, although you’ll have to absolutely break the bank to bring him in.

This is absolutely right, really.

This list is a really interesting mix of players with genuine trickery, pace, and finishing ability, and Neymar has all three.

Plenty of these players ply their trades in the Premier League so snapping them up may well be a tad difficult, but further down the list, there are some really acquirable talents.

Make sure to take note of this list for your next big club save!

