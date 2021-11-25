Callisto Protocol: Release Date, Gameplay, Pre Order, Trailer, PUBG, PS4 And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Callisto Protocol is on the horizon and we have all of the information you need regarding this upcoming survival game.

The upcoming survival horror game is being developed by Striking Distance Studios and founded by the creator of the Dead Space series, which has been a huge success since it was introduced to the gaming market back in the late 2000s.

Origins of this game came from the formation of the developers which has been integrated within the PUBG studios and now is represented under their umbrella.

With this in mind, players will be eager to know more about this game and whether they have close connections with some of the aforementioned games due to its links.

Enough talk! Here is everything that you need to know about The Callisto Protocol:

Release Date

At the time of writing, a precise release date for The Callisto Protocol has yet to be confirmed.

What we do know is that the game is scheduled for release in 2022 - although it's unclear regarding what part of the year it will be launched.

We will update this section as soon as more information is revealed in the coming days, weeks and months. Stick with us and stay tuned.

Gameplay

The Callisto Protocol takes place in the year 2320 at a prison colony named Black Iron, which is located on Callisto, one of the moons of Jupiter and operated by the United Jupiter Company. The player actually takes control of a prisoner from that very facility and finds himself isolated among an alien invasion that has cocooned

Pre Order

The Callisto Protocol is currently unavailable to pre-order. Be sure to come back when more details are revealed in the near future.

Trailer

Here is the official Red Band Cinematic trailer that was previously shared by IGN:

Is The Callisto Protocol PUBG?

Yes, Callisto Protocol is part of the PUBG universe and the story will coincide with the narrative of the famous battle royale series.

Details are scarce at this time regarding what exactly will be added to the game so this information will be added here in due course.

