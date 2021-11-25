Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Release Date, Battle Pass, Map, Trailer And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A catastrophe is about to take place in Fortnite that will see the game give birth to Chapter 3 Season 1.

Epic Games is on the verge of bringing Chapter 2 to a close after eight frantic and hectic seasons festooned with endless amounts of battle royale content since October 2019.

Since then, we have seen a vast amount of skins come and go such as Mandalorian, Menace, Lexa and Kratos, but it is almost time to draw the curtains and turn over a new leaf.

While few details are currently circulating regarding Chapter 3 Season 1, this page will be frequently updated once new details emerge. What we do know is that they opted to not go ahead with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9.

Scroll down to find out everything we know about Chapter 3 Season 1 so far.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Release Date

With the end date on the current Battle Pass showing as 5th December, we are expecting Chapter 3 Season 1 to get underway by Saturday 6th December 2021 - although this has not been officially confirmed at this time.

The launch time for the new season is expected to take place at 6 am GMT - so make sure you set your alarms early to ensure you are up and ready to go all guns blazing into whatever is next!

Battle Pass

Details regarding the Battle Pass are expected to emerge once the Chapter 2 Finale event comes to a close - so be sure to come back here once it ends.

Map

Details regarding the map in Chapter 3 Season 1 are currently unknown and will appear here in due course once more information is available.

Trailer

While there is not currently an official trailer for Chapter 3 Season 1, Epic Games have unveiled a teaser in relation to their Chapter 2 Finale event that's coming on Saturday 4th December 2021.

Here is the full trailer via the game's official Twitter account:

