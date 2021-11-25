West Brom transfer news: Baggies 'desperate' for January signing crucial to Ismael system

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield reckons that West Brom need to sign a target man in January.

Valerien Ismael currently has three recognised strikers at his disposal, but Hatfield believes that the Baggies need a focal point in their ranks.

What are West Brom's current options?

Despite sitting third in the Championship table, Ismael is yet to settle on his best striking option.

The Frenchman has chopped and changed between Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson, and Jordan Hugill, with the latter spending the most time playing through the middle despite scoring the least goals.

The on-loan Norwich frontman has played up front 12 times this season, although he's only started five games and has struggled, scoring once.

Meanwhile, Robinson has also spent time playing centrally, but has only three goals to his name and they all came in the first three games of the season, meaning he's on a 14-game drought.

Grant has enjoyed the most success in West Brom's frontline, scoring eight goals, although he's spent the majority of this campaign out wide.

Therefore, with just 12 goals between them and none of the three nailing down a regular starting place up front, Hatfield thinks that the Baggies are "desperate" to bring in someone this January, especially with Kenneth Zohore out of the picture completely.

What did Hatfield say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think the big one for Albion is a striker, they need a focal point. They're desperate for that.

"As we've seen for a number of weeks now, they really need that out and out striker, who can get them goals and hold the play and someone who can be a target man at times and play others in."

Who are West Brom most likely to sign?

There's probably going to be one name on everyone's lips when the January window opens, and that's Daryl Dike.

Dike and Ismael struck up a fine partnership last season when the American scored nine goals during a productive loan spell at Barnsley.

According to the Express & Star, Ismael was interested in bringing Dike to the Hawthorns in the summer, although he ended up staying in the MLS with Orlando City.

But with West Brom yet to fill the position, it wouldn't come as a great surprise to see Ismael return for a second push this winter, with Dike ticking many of the boxes that Hatfield alluded to.

