Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football fans love nothing more than a fierce debate.

For what feels like decades the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo question has been brutally contended on both sides of the divide, and looks set to rage on for years to come.

However, on English shores, the most fiercely fought football debate probably comes in the form of the age-old Frank Lampard vs Paul Scholes vs Steven Gerrard conundrum.

In truth, the trio are three of the best English midfielders ever, setting the world alight for their various club teams throughout the course of their storied careers.

They also took up a number of different roles as their careers wore on, making the business of coming to a definitive decision over who is best awfully tricky.

Even professional footballers and pundits themselves simply can't come to a consensus, with many a heated chat ending with an simple agreement to disagree.

Ralf Rangnick to Man Utd a done deal. Credit: the Football Terrace

Gerrard single-handedly hauled Liverpool to some historic moments, Scholes pulled the strings in one of the greatest Manchester United teams ever assembled, and Lampard, a midfielder, is one of Chelsea's greatest ever goalscorers.

Now, having asked anyone and everyone with any sort of football opinion what they think, it seems we have turned to the men themselves for an answer to the debate.

Speaking in a recent interview with Gary Neville, Lampard was posed the question of 'Gerrard or Scholes', with the Sky pundit sparing him the difficulty of having to include himself in his answer.

Enter Giveaway

"It's a horrible question," the Chelsea legend began.

"I get it in cabs in London, 'Gerrard, Lampard or Scholes?' It's just too hard. We all had our own attributes and I like them both as lads and they were amazing players.

"I'll never forget the impact of training with Scholesy, with England, I would just go 'wow'.

"But then playing against Stevie, when Stevie was on his game, he had so many physical, powerful attributes that suited Liverpool, suited the crowd, suited everything. So, that, I can't... I'm going to sit on that fence."

It is one of football's greatest shames that the three of them couldn't work together in a cohesive system when called upon for the England national side.

Whether it was the system they played in or some other factor, it just never quite clicked.

However, at club level, there can be no denying the fact that they were three of the greatest to ever kick a ball about.

Who among them is the actual greatest, though? Well, we'll leave that for you to decide.

1 of 15 Which squad number did Steven Gerrard wear before taking over the number 8 shirt at Liverpool? 17 10 23 7

News Now - Sport News