Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Juventus were shocked by Porto in the last-16 of the 2020/21 Champions League.

The Old Lady were the favourites to advance to the quarter-finals after being drawn against the Portuguese outfit.

They went into the second leg with work to do, having been defeated 2-1 in Portugal.

Proceedings were not going well for Andrea Pirlo's side in the second leg at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus trailed 1-0 at the break - 3-1 on aggregate - after Sergio Oliveira's 19th minute penalty.

The new documentary 'All or Nothing: Juventus' has now captured a fascinating clash between Cristiano Ronaldo and Juan Cuadrado at half-time.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The legendary Portuguese striker was evidently not happy with his side's performance in the opening 45 minutes.

View the moment below...

Transcript (per Tuttosport)

Ronaldo: "We have to work harder. What the f***! We didn't play at all! Nothing!"

Cuadrado: "Don't worry"

Ronaldo: "We played s***, always!"

Cuadrado: "You must be an example for everyone"

Ronaldo: "I'm included too. We have to tell each other the truth, we played s***. This is a Champions League match, we need to have personality."

Pirlo then walks into the room and says, per Record: "That's enough, let's go. That's enough, Cri. That's enough, Juan.

"We have to be calm and patient. We will continue in this spirit, but without arguing, with the posture of someone who wants to win."

Unfortunately for Ronaldo and Juventus, they eventually crashed out on away goals, despite winning 3-2 on the evening.

Footage also captured Ronaldo's reaction after the game and he was distraught.

Just a few months later, Ronaldo decided to leave Juventus and re-join Manchester United.

News Now - Sport News