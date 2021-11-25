Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Release Date Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Huge things are just around the corner in Fortnite with the developers expected to take the hugely successful battle royale series in an entirely new direction.

Chapter 2 is set to draw its curtains for the final time after a prolonged stay in the game dating back to October 2019 - with Chapter 3 Season 1 expected to make its highly anticipated debut.

There is expected to be a catastrophe in the works when Chapter 2 Season 8 draws to a close with something expected to happen to The Sideways.

That being said, players have a million questions to ask right now about Chapter 3 Season 1 - one of which is when is it getting released.

Wonder no more - scroll down to find out everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and its launch date.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Release Date

While there has been no official confirmation from Epic Games at the time of writing, what we do know is that the current Battle Pass draws to a close on 5th December 2021. So we expect Chapter 3 Season 1 to get underway on Monday 6th December 2021.

With this being a new chapter completely, the downtime is expected to be a lot longer than the usual 60 minutes that it takes to get matchmaking re-enabled, so be prepared to wait some time while Epic work their magic to implement the new changes into Fortnite that need to be made.

A countdown timer has now been added in-game with the end-of-season event set to take place on Friday 4th December which could mean that the cooldown period starts once this ends.

We will update this article if this information changes at any stage or Epic Games make a further announcement before the launch of Chapter 3 Season 1. So stick with us and we will bring you all of the latest news on this topic.

