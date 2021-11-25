Wolves latest news: £35.6m ace 'hasn't shown enough' under Bruno Lage

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield doesn't think that Fabio Silva has shown enough since he joined Wolves last summer.

The teenager had just made 21 first-team appearances prior to his move from Porto last summer but had clearly done enough to convince Wolves to smash their club-record fee when they paid £36.5m for his services.

How has Silva performed at Wolves?

In truth, the youngster's time in the Premier League has been nothing short of disastrous.

Having paid big money to bring him to Molineux, former manager Nuno Espirito Santo appeared persistent on giving the striker opportunities from the get-go.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

But Silva failed to repay the faith shown by Nuno and the hierarchy at Wolves. He did score in the Black Country derby defeat to West Brom but found the net just four times in 32 Premier League appearances last season and failed to step up in the absence of the injured Raul Jimenez.

Despite a change of manager, it's been more of the same this season for Silva, who's yet to score in any competition, although in his defence, he hasn't been given the chances.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

In the Premier League, Silva has played 34 minutes, which have consisted of seven substitute outings, not helped by the return of Jimenez and emergence of Hwang Hee-chan.

His last start came against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup back in September and Hatfield knows that his time at the club simply hasn't gone to plan yet.

Sancho SCREAMER seals it! Full reaction to Villarreal 0-2 Man Utd on The Football Terrace...

What did Hatfield say about Silva?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Fabio Silva hasn't shown enough for me yet. He's obviously really young and has some potential, but one that hasn't picked up the way that the club would have hoped."

When could Silva next get a chance?

With Jimenez and Hwang striking up an impressive partnership at the top end of the pitch under Bruno Lage, it's difficult to see where Silva's next start is coming from.

The festive period should force Lage to rotate his squad with games coming thick and fast, but the fact Silva has played two minutes across the last four league fixtures would suggest that he's not exactly top of the pecking order.

1 of 15 Who did Wolves beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Sheffield United Manchester City Arsenal Newcastle United

With that in mind, providing Wolves remain injury free, Silva might not start a competitive game until the FA Cup restarts in early-January.

News Now - Sport News