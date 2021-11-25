Everton latest news: 'Overlooked' £22.5m star boasts 'absolutely world class' trait

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is 'absolutely world class' with his feet, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The 27-year-old certainly has his critics but Brown believes he's one of the best around when in possession.

What's the latest news involving Jordan Pickford?

The England No.1 was recently linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, with Antonio Conte eyeing him as a long-term successor to Hugo Lloris.

That news may have come as a surprise to some Lilywhites supporters. Pickford has often found himself criticised by Gary Neville and Roy Keane.

It was also revealed by Sky Sports in March last year that Pickford had averaged the third-most errors leading to shots per 90 minutes of any English goalkeeper since 2017.

Nonetheless, Conte is keen to replace Lloris with a British shot-stopper and Pickford has entered his thinking.

The Spurs skipper's contract expires at the end of the season, although he could yet agree a new deal according to The Telegraph.

Transfermarkt value Pickford at £22.5m, but The Telegraph believe Everton would expect to make a profit on their original £25m investment if they sold Pickford.

What has Paul Brown said about Jordan Pickford?

While discussing Tottenham's interest in the Everton goalkeeper, journalist Brown told GIVEMESPORT that Pickford is 'absolutely world class' with his feet, which actually remains an 'overlooked' aspect of his game.

He said to GMS: "One thing Pickford's got over Lloris that I still think people overlook a little bit is that he's absolutely world class with his feet. There are very few goalkeepers in the world who can ping the sort of cross-field long-range passes that Pickford can to feet."

How good is Pickford with his feet?

It's difficult to read too much into Pickford's current stats for Everton. Not only are the Toffees enduring a poor run of form with only two points gained from their last six games, but they also set up to play directly with long balls up to either Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Solomon Rondon.

With that in mind, Pickford's distribution for England is perhaps a better indicator of what he could offer Tottenham.

According to UEFA's official website, throughout qualifying and Euro 2020 Pickford's passing accuracy was a very impressive 79%, having completed all of his short passes, all but two of his medium passes and around half of his long passes.

Of course, Brown is talking about a very specific type of pass but it's one that's becoming more and more important for goalkeepers in the modern game - not only playing the ball into the right area of the pitch, but further dropping it directly onto the receiver's feet.

There aren't too many goalkeepers around who can be relied upon to do that consistently, but Brown is backing Pickford as one of them.

