Liverpool and Man United 'very interested' in £60m rising star with action already taken

Liverpool and Manchester United are both 'very interested' in signing Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Phillips has become a key player for not only the Yorkshire side but also England during the last twelve months.

What's the latest news involving Kalvin Phillips?

After impressing for the Three Lions during the summer's European Championships, Phillips has enjoyed a strong start to the domestic season with Leeds.

He even stood-out in a less familiar centre-back role against Tottenham on Sunday. Playing at the heart of Marcelo Bielsa's back three, the 25-year-old recorded an incredible 113 touches of the ball, as well as four tackles, three interceptions and seven accurate long passes.

Especially with Leeds now battling relegation, Phillips seems destined to ply his trade at a higher level sooner or later, and his move to a top club could well happen in the summer.

Last month, Phillips was linked with Liverpool and Manchester United by The Daily Star, who valued the Elland Road man at £60m.

What has Paul Brown said about Kalvin Phillips?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown reaffirmed Liverpool and United's shared desire to sign Phillips, while revealing they've already taken action to ensure Phillips' camp are aware of their interest.

Brown told GMS: "Liverpool and Manchester United are both very interested in Kalvin Phillips. They've both made moves to let his people be aware of that."

Which club needs Kalvin Phillips more?

Liverpool and United both have gaps in their side that Phillips could help fill as a deep-lying midfielder who can win the ball back and distribute it effectively.

The Anfield side are yet to sign a direct replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who left for PSG during the summer, and Phillips would be a prime candidate to offer a similar kind of control to the Dutchman in the middle of the park.



This season he's averaged 2.6 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 58 passes per game in the Premier League, showing what he offers both in and out of possession.

Manchester United, meanwhile, desperately need a deep midfield option superior to Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic.

Their Whoscored performance ratings in the Premier League this season are all 6.6 or lower they simply lack that superstar quality United now boast in most other departments.

Phillips is by no means a superstar either but at the age of 25, it feels as though he could ascend towards that status over the course of the next few years as he reaches his natural footballing peak.

