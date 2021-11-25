Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This Thanksgiving, Dwayne Johnson has shown his appreciation for a US Navy veteran in the most heart-warming manner possible.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson may be one of the most famous men on the planet, but the Hollywood megastar has shown himself to be a fantastic human being as well.

Taking to his Twitter, the former WWE Champion shared a video of himself giving a US Navy veteran, named Oscar Rodriguez, with a truck this thanksgiving, and it's a real tear-jerker.

The Rock went to a movie theatre to surprise fans during a screening of his new film, Red Notice, but Johnson had something else up his sleeve for Rodriguez.

The Rock explained Rodriguez's story, sharing that along with running this church and being a personal trainer Rodriguez helps provide meals for female victims of domestic abuse.

The Rock shared that Rodriguez also helps take care of his mother, who is now 75-years-old.

Oscar Rodriguez was clearly blown away by his interaction with the former WWE Champion, saying that he had no clue this was going to happen, thanking The Rock for surprising him.

The surprises didn't stop there, as Johnson then took Oscar Rodriguez outside and gifted him with his own personal truck.

This amazing gesture really caught Rodriguez by surprise, as he dropped to the ground and shouted "what the heck is happening?", before bursting into tears.

This comes after WWE has been heavily advertised The Rock's Red Notice movie on Survivor Series and Raw over the last few days, with Vince McMahon even appearing to promote the film.

