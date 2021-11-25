Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Xabi Alonso was a very classy player.

The Spaniard enjoyed a terrific career at club level.

He started out at Real Sociedad, before moving to Liverpool in 2004.

Alonso quickly established himself as a firm favourite at the Reds and enjoyed a highly successful five-year spell.

He moved to Real Madrid in 2009, where he spent another five years, before seeing out his career with Bayern Munich.

As well as having a stellar club career, Alonso also made 114 appearances for Spain, helping them with the European Championships in 2008 and 2012 as well as the World Cup in 2010.

Alonso played with countless legends during his career. But who would make a five-a-side team featuring the best players he played alongside?

The 40-year-old was given that task in 2017 by COPA90, shortly after he retired. View who he selected below...

He started: “Wow. We will try. We will start with a keeper. So we will start with Manu. Manuel Neuer in goal.

“I need a defender. A proper defender. I think Sergio Ramos can do the job,.

“Midfielder partner with me? We will go with Steven Gerrard.

“And a striker, I think the one that scores the goals is Cristiano Ronaldo. That’s the one.”

What a side that is. Alonso was spoilt for choice given he has played with so many world-class players.

He went with Neuer ahead of Real Madrid and Spain legend, Iker Casillas.

While Gerrard was preferred to the likes of Sergio Busquets, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Other incredible players that Alonso played alongside that didn't quite make Alonso's side include Philipp Lahm, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Fernando Torres and David Villa.

