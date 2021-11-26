Man United transfer news: Pochettino would be keen on bringing £108m star to Old Trafford

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mauricio Pochettino would be keen to sign Harry Kane for Manchester United were he to be appointed Old Trafford boss in the future, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Argentine knows the England captain well from their time together at Tottenham Hotspur.

What's the latest news involving Mauricio Pochettino?

Pochettino has become arguably the likeliest candidate to be named as United's next long-term manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday.

The club have reached an agreement with Ralf Rangnick to serve as interim manager until the end of the season, at which point they would need to hire someone to take the role full-time.

And The Daily Mail suggest that could well be Pochettino, tipping him to 're-emerge as a leading candidate' in the summer after being prominently linked following Solskjaer's departure.

Should Pochettino get the job, it'll be interesting to see how he'll look to adapt United's squad around his own philosophy, and which players he'll look to bring in.

Kane has already been speculatively mooted as a potential addition, and O'Rourke believes Pochettino would be interested in a reunion.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Harry Kane?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, O'Rourke has claimed Pochettino would be interested in bringing Kane to Old Trafford if it became apparent that a deal could be done with his former employers.

He told GMS: "I'm sure [he would be interested] if he got any inkling that there could be a possibility of a deal happening. He's going to be interested in top players. Manchester United are always linked with the best players in the world."

Would Kane improve Man United?

Despite only managing one Premier League goal so far this season, there's no doubt that Kane is one of the top strikers around when at his best.

Under Pochettino at Spurs, the 67-cap international was nothing short of beastly in the final third, notching up 169 goals and 30 assists in 242 appearances.

His combination of physicality, technical eloquence and world-class finishing helped make Spurs title contenders and Champions League finalists with Pochettino at the helm.

There are already concerns over how Kane and Ronaldo would fit into the same starting XI. Nonetheless, Pochettino would ultimately be getting a world-class striker who already understands his philosophy and has a positive working relationship with him.

Could Kane become available?

Tottenham remained insistent that Kane would not be going anywhere last summer amid heavy interest from Manchester City, despite the 28-year-old reportedly expressing his desire to leave the north London club.

Nonetheless, things haven't worked out for Spurs or their striker since then, with his output this season leaving much do be desired.

Come next summer, Kane will only have two years left on his contract, which ultimately weakens Tottenham's hand when receiving offers, especially as the 6 foot 2 front-man will turn 29 in July.



Transfermarkt value him at £108m, which should be within United's financial reach. However, it's claimed Man City were willing to pay £125m for Kane during the summer and even that couldn't convince Daniel Levy to entertain negotiations.

So it remains to be seen how much exactly it would cost to take Kane to Old Trafford.

