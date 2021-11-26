Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

All or Nothing: Juventus premiered on Amazon Prime this week.

The documentary provides a behind-the-scenes look at everything which went on at Juventus during the 2020/21 season.

Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus' star player at the time, was given a lot of coverage.

And one moment in the series perfectly encapsulates the Portuguese striker's elite mentality.

Juve’s former Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici was seen speaking to Vice Chairman Pavel Nedved ahead of their Champions League game against Barcelona in December 2020.

Juventus needed to win by three goals or more to leapfrog Barca and finish top of their group.

Nedved, though, wasn't sure it could be achieved.

“We can’t win 3-0 against Barcelona,” Nedved said to Paratici.

Paratici quickly responded: “Cristiano said we can.”

"Did he?" Nedved replied.

So, what happened? Juventus went to Camp Nou and demolished the Catalan giants 3-0.

Ronaldo bagged himself a brace, both from the penalty spot, while Weston McKennie also got on the scoresheet.

The 36-year-old's confidence in both his and his side's ability is and always will be unmatched.

Fulwell 73’s Ben Turner worked on the documentary and he spoke about covering Ronaldo behind the scenes.

“It was pretty amazing. [Ronaldo] really has an aura, and you can see everyone raising their game when he comes along,” Turner tells Football Italia.

“I think he’s a big part of the story but not the whole story of Juventus’ season. “So the balance is about right.”

Turner did concede, though, that it was apparent Ronaldo's time at the club was coming to an end.

He added: “Towards the end of the season, you could feel like his time might be coming to a close at Juve.

“But it felt more significant that it might be [Giorgio] Chiellini or [Gigi] Buffon’s last season from the perspective of the club and the Italian league.”

Turner was right, of course, as Ronaldo decided to leave Juventus and re-join Man United in the summer.

