Molineux news: Fresh claim on advantage Wolves may hold in European football race

Express and Star journalist Luke Hatfield believes that Wolves are in a really good position as there’s absolutely no pressure on them to obtain a European spot this season.



Now under the leadership of Bruno Lage, Wolves endured a tough start to the new Premier League campaign as they lost their opening three games, before they beat Watford 2-0 at Vicarage Road, thanks to an own goal and Hwang Hee-Chan getting on the scoresheet.

Where have Wolves finished previously?

After gaining promotion from the Championship back to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves had a fantastic first campaign back in the top flight as they finished seventh under then manager Nuno Espirito Santo, accumulating 57 points.



Wolves played European football during the following campaign as they qualified for the UEFA Europa League after Manchester City beat Watford in the FA Cup final, which meant that Wolves would enter the competition in the second qualifying round.



The club had a terrific run in the competition as they reached the quarter-final stage, before being defeated to six-time winners Sevilla. During that campaign (2019/20), Wolves repeated their previous season's Premier League finish as they finished seventh - again with 59 points.



Last season the club finished in their lowest position since returning to the top flight, as they ended in 13th place on 45 points with Nuno stepping down as manager following the season's conclusion.

What Hatfield said about Wolves' European football push

Journalist Hatfield believes the pressure is off Wolves this season to get into Europe as it wasn’t an expectation at the start of the campaign, but admits they are in a really good position right now if they can maintain their current run of form.

Hatfield told GMS: “For Wolves, they are in a really good position and there’s absolutely no pressure on them whatsoever because this wasn’t the expectation at the start of the season.”

Wolves to bolster their ranks in January to help European push?

Whilst making six acquisitions during the summer, Wolves have been linked with a number of players ahead of the January transfer window.

Goal have reported that Wolves are chasing a deal for Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes with the report suggesting that the club are set to submit an offer of between €25m-€30million for the Portuguese star.



Whilst Turkish outlet Aksam Spor (via Molineux News) have reported that Wolves are interested in a move for Fenerbahce striker Enner Valencia and are prepared to pay €4.5m for him.

