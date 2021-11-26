Everton transfer news: 'Doubts' revealed over 11-goal star wanting Goodison move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown doubts that Luis Diaz would be interested in a move to Everton now as he seems to have other clubs looking at him.



After appointing Rafa Benitez as their manager in the summer, Everton enjoyed a terrific start to the new campaign, losing just one of their opening seven Premier League fixtures.



Since drawing with Manchester United at Old Trafford though, the Toffees' form has turned as they have lost four of their last five matches in the league and only scoring three goals in that run of fixtures.

Everton linked with a move for Luis Diaz?

During the summer transfer window, Sky Sports reported that Everton were in talks with Porto about a deal for Diaz with James Rodriguez possibly going in the other direction on loan, but that deal didn’t materialise as the winger stayed in Portugal, with James joining Al-Rayyan.



Now, Portuguese outlet Jornal de Noticias have reported that Everton’s rivals Liverpool have entered the race for the Colombia International, with the report suggesting that the Reds might even make a move to sign him in the winter transfer window.



With competition seemingly hotting up for Diaz’s signature, it could be a very interesting January transfer window if a number of clubs make official approaches for the player.

What did Brown have to say about a potential move for Diaz to Everton?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown questioned whether Diaz would still be interested in a move to Everton as he is having such a good season for Porto and with other clubs potentially showing interest now.

Brown said: “Whether Luis Diaz is still remotely interested in coming to Everton as he’s scoring goals for fun in Portugal and in the Champions League and seems to have loads of other clubs looking at him, I doubt.”

What are Luis Diaz's stats this season?

The 24-year-old has featured in 18 matches for Porto this season in all competitions, scoring eleven goals and registering two assists. It takes his overall tally for the Portuguese outfit to 36 goals and 15 assists in 115 matches.

Prior to signing for Porto, Diaz played for Colombian side Junior FC, where he scored 20 goals and provided seven assists in 81 matches. Diaz has also represented Columbia at U20 level on five occasions and has also won 31 caps for the senior team, where he has scored seven goals.

Whilst he is a left midfielder, it’s clear to see that Diaz has an eye for goal and is also very creative in the final third with the number of assists he has throughout his career.

