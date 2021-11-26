Celtic latest news: Postecoglou 'hit a 180' with Parkhead summer signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Stuart Hodge believes that Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has hit a 180 in bringing Kyogo Furuhashi to the club.



Celtic signed Furuhashi during the summer transfer window from J1-League side Vissel Kobe with the forward putting pen-to-paper on a four-year deal at Celtic Park.



During his stint with Vissel Kobe, Furuhashi scored 49 goals and registered 18 assists in all competitions and has been in good form since making the move to Scotland to play for Celtic.

What are Kyogo Furuhashi's stats so far for Celtic?

The 26-year-old has featured as a centre-forward, as well as playing on both wings, for Celtic so far this season and had scored 13 goals in just 19 matches, registering three assists, prior to the Europa League encounter with Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.



During the domestic matches (Scottish Premiership and League Cup), Furuhashi has scored eight of his goals, with seven of them coming in the league where he is currently the joint top scorer alongside Martin Boyle of Hibernian and Tony Watt of Motherwell.



His form in both qualifying and the group stages of the UEFA Europa League has been excellent also, as he scored three in four during the qualification process and has two in three in the group stages prior to the clash against Leverkusen.

What did Hodge have to say about Furuhashi?

Hodge told GIVEMESPORT that because Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has previously managed in Japan that people will have confidence in his knowledge of the market and believes that Furuhashi has been a brilliant signing for the Hoops.

The journalist said: “The people are going to have confidence in Ange Postecoglou’s knowledge of the Japanese market because after sort of nudging us in the direction of Kyogo Furuhashi, I mean he’s hit a 180 there.”

Will Celtic look to make any further additions in January?

The Daily Record have reported that the Hoops are looking for a calmer transfer window this time around following the summer frenzy which saw a number of players arrive at Celtic Park, with Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate two names mentioned in the report as potential targets.

Maeda is a forward who plays for Yokohama F. Marinos and scored 21 goals and registered five assists in the J1 League during the last campaign and also represented Japan at the Olympic Games during the summer.



Hatate featured predominantly as a left-back last season for Kawasaki Frontale, but did feature as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder and left winger also. Playing 35 games in all competitions for his club, Hatate scored five goals and created a further three for his teammates.

