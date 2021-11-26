Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ralf Rangnick is expected to become Manchester United's new Interim manager.

Per multiple reports, including The Athletic, he is poised to join United on a six-month contract.

He is then set to take on a two-year consultancy role at the club.

Rangnick is currently manager of sports and development for FC Lokomotiv Moscow.

The Russian club would have to allow the 63-year-old to leave for the move to United to go through.

Rangnick has managed multiple Bundesliga clubs during his career, including RB Leipzig.

It was at the German club that Rangnick adopted a unique fines system.

Instead of taking money from his players after they broke the rules, Rangnick made them spin the 'wheel of fortune' to see what punishment they were given.

There were 12 punishments that featured on the wheel, ranging from having to wear a tutu to training to having to purchase gifts for 60 members of staff.

View the punishments that were on the wheel below, per the Daily Mail.

1. Inflate the balls, take them onto the pitch and clean them

2. Train one of the academy teams on a free day

3. Stadium tour guide

4. No punishment

5. Maintain a training pitch

6. Wear a ballerina tutu for training

7. Mix drinks ahead of training and fill water bottles

8. Work as an assistant in the club shop

9. Serve food in the team cafeteria and clean tables

10. Work as a kit assistant

11. Help load the team bus with crates and bags for away games

12. Purchase gifts for 60 members of staff

Explaining the wheel to Bild, Rangnick said: "Fines rarely do anything. It hurts the players hurt more, for example, if they have less free time."

We could potentially see some United players wearing a tutu to training in the coming months, should Rangnick complete his move to the club.

