Joe Hart didn’t deserve to be on the losing side as Celtic suffered a 3-2 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Celtic were 2-1 up with 10 minutes left to play but goals from Robert Andrich and Moussa Diaby saw the Scottish side drop into the Europa Conference League.

The Daily Record named Hart as Celtic’s standout performer with an 8/10 rating, adding: “A stranded spectator as Andrich powered home Bayer's first and twice watched the ball rebound off the woodwork. Breathtaking stop to deny Adli which almost defied belief. Beaten twice more at close-range but a terrific display.”

And it was that remarkable save against Amine Adli that earned Hart widespread praise on TV and social media.

The 34-year-old, who has endured a difficult time in professional football since his Manchester City career was ended abruptly by Pep Guardiola in 2016, rolled back the years to pull off an outstanding piece of goalkeeping early in the second half.

With the scores level at 1-1 in the 54th minute, Hart pulled off a point-blank save from Diaby using his feet.

The former England No. 1 then displayed lightning-quick reactions to get back up and somehow deny Adli from scoring with the goal gaping.

Video: Joe Hart's save vs Bayer Leverkusen

Watch the clip here:

Take a bow, Joe!

“Somehow he keeps it out!” the BT Sport commentator said. “That is unbelievable goalkeeping from Joe Hart. Amine Adli thought that he had a tap-in. He did!”

Former Celtic striker John Hartson was equally impressed on co-commentary, describing Hart’s save as “outstanding” and “unbelievable”.

Let’s check out some of the best praise on social media:

It’s fantastic to see Hart enjoying his football again and pulling off outstanding saves.

The Englishman has always been a superb ‘keeper and some of the criticism he’s received over the past five years has been way over the top.

