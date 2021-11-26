Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury called out Anthony Joshua on social media last night after AJ claimed Deontay Wilder had no game plan in his trilogy fight with the Gypsy King.

Fury, 33, scored a knockout win in the 11th round over the American last month, with both fighters being dropped throughout the hard-fought contest.

Joshua has weighed in with his opinion on the fight, claiming Wilder needed to be more tactical in the bout.

"He tried, but to get that power and that ferociousness, you have to have it up here [points to his head]," Joshua told JD Sports.

"Before you have it just here [clenches fists] at that level, you have to have it here [points to his head] as well.

"And before, fighters could jab like that for twelve rounds and get away with it. They'd get a bit tired, but they were conditioned because they were lighter. But now, when you've got big guys [who are] six-foot-seven, they get tired."

The Gypsy King hasn’t taken these words lightly and fired back at AJ shortly after this.

Fury ‘quote tweeted’ a link to the article last night with the caption: “Irony of this mug.”

He’s most likely referring to Joshua’s recent loss to Oleksandr Usyk back in September, where the Brit lost his WBO, WBA, IBF & IBO titles.

AJ was comprehensively outboxed over the 12 rounds and lost via unanimous decision at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A potential fight between the two Brits has been anticipated for a while now, but has previously been derailed due to Fury’s trilogy fight series with Wilder and now due to AJ’s recent loss to the Ukrainian.

Since losing to Andy Ruiz Jr in the summer of 2019, Joshua is yet to recapture his previous form that saw him talked about as one of the top heavyweights in the scene.

He claims that he’s looking to bring back the fighter who retired Wladimir Klitschko back in 2017.

"I'm gonna bring that energy back. But I'm not gonna go into my training and all that," Joshua said.

